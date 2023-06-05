His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Monday, called for unifying efforts to preserve the planet.

His Highness wrote on Twitter: “On #World_Environment_Day, we call for uniting efforts, energies, and resources to preserve our planet, our environment, and the diversity of our nature.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “This is a general invitation to all institutions and countries … because the future of our generations depends on our decisions today.”