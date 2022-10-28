His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag uniformly at 11 am on November 3.

His Highness said on his official account on Twitter: “Next November 3, our country celebrates Flag Day. We call on all our ministries and institutions to raise it uniformly at 11 am on that day.”

His Highness added: “Our flag will remain raised.. the symbol of our pride and unity will remain a flag.. the banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky of achievement, loyalty and loyalty..”