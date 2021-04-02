Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that the Burj Khalifa is not only a tower but a new city in the heart of the city, pointing out that after the completion of the tower as the tallest building in the world built by man, it was not It must be related to the names of the great people, so we called it “Burj Khalifa”.

This came in a video published by His Highness on “Instagram” through the hashtag “# Leadership Flashes”, through which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “When they brought me the project … the largest building or tallest building on the Burj Khalifa site was 80 floors and some small buildings three and four floors high.”

His Highness added: “I said we want in this place the tallest building built by man, we want gardens, we want fountains, we want hotels, we want housing, and we want excellent markets.” His Highness pointed out that “Burj Khalifa was not only a tower .. It was a new city in the heart of the city. ».

His Highness continued: “When this tower became at this level, the highest in the world built by man, it was necessary to relate to the names of the great people .. so we called it Burj Khalifa.”