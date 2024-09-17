His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Brother and friend Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, we congratulate you on fifty years of service to the nation. During this time, you were a companion to Zayed, Khalifa and Mohammed bin Zayed, supporting, consolidating and being loyal to the unity and union of this nation.”

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “We congratulate you on fifty years of service to the nation.. During which you were a companion to Zayed, Khalifa and Mohammed bin Zayed, supporting, consolidating and loyal to the unity and union of this nation.” .. Fifty years in which you were a good ruler for your people, a good father and brother who cared about their affairs.. Fifty years in which the Emirate of Fujairah has become one of the most beautiful destinations in the country .. And you, Abu Mohammed, became one of the symbols and icons of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness concluded by saying: “We ask God to grant you success and guidance, and for your sons the determination and resolve to support the march and serve the Union and the sons of the Union.”