His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the efforts of the volunteers participating in the “Bridges of Good” campaign, which was launched by the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Red Crescent Authority and in cooperation with a number of ministries and charitable and humanitarian institutions. In the country, to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake that struck the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic last February.

This came during his visit to the campaign headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Center, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister. Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of his grandchildren accompanied him.

His Highness toured the center, which included various workstations, starting with the preparation and processing of parcels, all the way to loading operations, while His Highness’ grandchildren supported the volunteers in preparing relief packages and food parcels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today I visited the Bridges of Good campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey… The bridges of goodness that the UAE extends with people in times of distress are permanent bridges… bridges that establish love, communication and solidarity… and elevate brotherhood to noble levels.” .

His Highness praised the community efforts in providing relief to the Syrian and Turkish brothers, which came in response to the state’s call to extend a helping hand to those affected by the earthquake that struck both the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey last February.

His Highness added: “Today’s campaign was attended by 2,000 volunteers, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals and others. Their goal is the same.. to deliver a message of good to our brothers.. and to express our most important human values.. to them all our thanks and appreciation.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to the work teams and a number of volunteers about their tasks, praising His Highness for their contributions and their impact on making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by the earthquake, who are in dire need of support, as His Highness praised the role of volunteers as ambassadors of values Volunteering, altruism, giving, giving, solidarity and human solidarity that characterize UAE society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum signed a letter addressed to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, in which he expressed his solidarity with them and stood by them in all circumstances, calling on them to adhere to hope and optimism for a better tomorrow, as it stated in its text: “We are with you and we will always be with you.” Your side… You have all our affection, support and appreciation.. Hold on to hope and optimism.

His Highness’s grandchildren were keen on the participation of the volunteers of the “Bridges of Good” campaign at the Dubai World Trade Center in preparing relief packages that include basic food, supply and health items, clothes and blankets that protect the displaced from the cold, in addition to toys for children, which have a positive impact on them.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, indicated that the Bridges of Good campaign is a translation of the directives of the country’s leadership to extend a helping hand and assistance to those affected by the repercussions of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, as it complements the UAE’s efforts to institutionalize work. To ensure its sustainability and enhance its effectiveness, to achieve the greatest possible benefit for the most vulnerable societies in the world, and to create a positive imprint that establishes good deeds and volunteer work as a sustainable approach that upholds the values ​​of equality, tolerance and respect for human brotherhood.

He affirmed the keenness of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as an incubator umbrella for the various initiatives and institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to contribute effectively to the “Bridges of Good” campaign, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. He said: “Based on its pioneering role in institutional humanitarian work, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives continues its support for this major national humanitarian campaign, as it mobilized more than 2,000 volunteers, from university and school students, and a number of influencers and well-known personalities at the regional and local levels, where they succeeded. In collecting about 15 thousand relief parcels to support their brothers and sisters in Syria and Turkey.

While the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, said that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with his children and grandchildren to the “Bridges of Good” campaign center in the “Dubai World Trade Center”, It embodied the leadership’s support for humanitarian cadres in the country, and consolidated the UAE’s firm path of rapid response and solidarity with all those in need in brotherly and friendly countries and the world at large.

He stressed the Authority’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the various humanitarian and charitable institutions operating in the UAE, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In concerted efforts and mobilizing community support to support the most vulnerable groups in various parts of the world, pointing to the importance of the Bridges of Good campaign, and the exceptional assistance it provided to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, stressing the continuation of the Emirates Red Crescent to work to achieve the country’s goals in humanitarian and volunteer work, and to contribute In consolidating the UAE’s position and reputation in doing good, and quickly responding to the provision of relief and emergency medical materials for those affected by crises and humanitarian disasters around the world.

The volunteers in the campaign expressed their pride in the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the campaign headquarters, which gave their work and efforts an inspiring incentive and great impetus, and consolidated their pride in the time and effort they provide in order to relieve their brothers in humanity who were afflicted by the disaster.

The national humanitarian campaign “Bridges of Good” had completed its first month in collecting aid and donations to support the groups affected by the earthquake that struck entire regions in Syria and Turkey on February 6, 2023.

And the “Volunteers” platform in the Emirates had announced at the beginning of the “Bridges of Good” campaign that it needed 500 volunteers to prepare relief packages for those affected by the earthquake in the two countries, so that the number of volunteers in the first few days of the campaign exceeded 1,200 volunteers at a record speed, in a practical confirmation of the values Giving and relief to the needy are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the Emirates.

The humanitarian campaign continues its activities at the state level, as it witnesses a qualitative response from Emirati humanitarian and relief institutions, business sectors, institutions, government agencies and private sector companies in response to the call of humanity and solidarity with those affected by the earthquake disaster.

