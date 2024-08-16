His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, posted a tweet on the “X” platform under the hashtag “#Life_Taught_Me”, in which he remembered the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness said in his blog: “Beautiful memories give us energy and warmth. Memories give us the will to continue on the path. Memories bring back a beautiful life that we long for. But the most difficult thing about memories is the absence of their owners.”

May God have mercy on my brother Maktoum… May God have mercy on my brother Hamdan.

