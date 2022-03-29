His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the work of the World Government Summit 2022 on its first day, which is taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the attendance of 4,000 participants from 190 countries.

Since its inception, the summit has carried the slogan “Foresight Governments of the Future.” Over the past decade, its activities have witnessed a wide range of inspiring ideas, initiatives and experiences that have contributed to a deeper understanding of the future, thus enhancing the readiness of countries by focusing on harnessing technology to overcome the challenges currently facing humanity. and in the future.

Since its inception, the summit witnessed the participation of a group of world leaders, experts and specialists in all fields of government work, and set in mind a basic goal centered on the human being as the basis from which all development paths proceed. The summit adopted a set of pivotal future directions that included the future of individuals, societies, policies, technology and its impact In future governments, health and quality of life, environment and climate change, trade and international cooperation, education and its relationship to the labor market and future skills, media and communication between governments and peoples.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

