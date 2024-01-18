His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended yesterday, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Representative The first for the Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the reception held by Jamal Khalfan bin Huwaireb, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Khalid to Karima Nasser Mubarak bin Harsus Al Mansouri, in Dubai. His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.