His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended, may God protect him, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today, Saturday, the reception held by Sultan bin Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Ali, to Karima Saleh bin Amhi bin Humaid. Al Mansouri, in Dubai.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life.