His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended yesterday, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Representative The first for the Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the reception held by Saeed bin Manana Ghadeer Al Ketbi, on the occasion of the wedding of my two sons, the late Mohammed Saeed bin Manana Al Ketbi, Saeed Ali Karima Ahmed Saeed bin Manana Al Ketbi, and Hazza Ali Karima Omar Khalifa bin Abed Al Marri, in Dubai. .

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also attended the reception, where His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life.