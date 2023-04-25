His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended today (Tuesday), accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of sheikhs, the reception that was held, on the occasion of the wedding of Sheikh Maktoum bin Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, son of the late, God willing, Sheikh Majed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum, on the dignity of the late, God willing, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life, praying to the Almighty God to perpetuate goodness and prosperity for our state and our people.