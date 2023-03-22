His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” witnessed the second edition of the Dubai auction “Breeze Up 2023”, according to what was reported by the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter.
The auction was organized by “the Dubai Racing Club, in cooperation with Joves International Auction House, in the arena at Meydan Racecourse, the largest horse racing track in the world, with a capacity of 80,000 people, which will host next Saturday the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup.”
