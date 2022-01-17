His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and a number of heads and representatives of friendly countries witnessed the opening yesterday. The official Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform concerned with accelerating the pace of sustainability, at the headquarters of the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the leaders and experts as they met in the UAE to discuss sustainability issues and challenges, ways to broaden horizons of dialogue, and intensify and combine efforts to reach solutions that move the world towards building a more sustainable future for future generations.

His Highness stressed the importance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as the first specialized global gathering to be held after the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP-26”, and paving the way for the “COP-28” conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023, in an important achievement that reflects State leadership in the field of climate action.

His Highness pointed out that holding the week this year within the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, provides an opportunity for the convergence of global expertise and competencies in the “Expo” with policy makers and experts who meet through the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week platform, which would stimulate constructive dialogue and push global efforts towards Apply innovative solutions that contribute to promoting sustainable development, and take practical measures to meet urgent sustainability challenges.

His Highness stressed that the UAE, through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, was and remains one of the pioneer countries in the field of climate action and energy transformation, and the adoption of renewable energy as a future solution, to reduce environmental repercussions and its impact on the lives of People and the health of the planet, as the country affirmed this continuous commitment by constructing a group of the largest and most innovative clean energy projects, and culminated these efforts by launching its strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, revealing a real desire to establish a future free of emissions.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. , member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of senior officials.

Invitation to work together

During his speech during the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, President of the Republic of South Korea Moon Jae-in thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting, and the invitation to participate in the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and said: “As the first event of its kind to be held after the climate conference ( COP-26, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week comes as a new starting point towards achieving climate neutrality, and to provide a platform to unify and enhance efforts. This event is of great importance with the selection of the UAE to host the Climate Conference (COP-28) in 2023, which constitutes an achievement prominent for the UAE in its path for the next fifty years, and the UAE constitutes an important center for sustainable development in the Middle East and abroad, and its efforts in this field are highly appreciated.”

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE on Climate Change, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, delivered a speech in which he welcomed their Highnesses Sheikhs, presidents, ministers and guests of the summit, praising the support of the rational leadership for the clean and sustainable energy sector.

He pointed out that the UAE was a pioneer in investing in the field of renewable energy, more than 15 years ago, and our wise leadership adopted a forward-looking vision that proved correct, as the country currently owns three of the largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world.

The objectives of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week are in line with the “Fifty Principles” document, which constitutes the strategic path of the UAE during a new era, and reflects the state’s vision and its keenness to promote development efforts in various fields.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

