His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, witnessed the launch of the “UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language” at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of their Excellencies Arab Ministers of Culture, coinciding with the International Day of the Arabic Language On the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World, which will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, I attended, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and the Arab Ministers of Culture, the Arabic Language Summit at the Dubai Expo, which is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the country… The Arabic language deserves many summits because it is a summit in beauty… and a summit in breadth and comprehensiveness. …and the pinnacle of being a vessel for civilization in all its dimensions.”

His Highness added, “I also witnessed, within the summit, the signing of the UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language, accompanied by the Arab Ministers of Culture, and I signed it with them. Through it, we declare our commitment to it as the language of our identity, culture and sciences. We commit to it as a language of life.”

The announcement was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. The launch was also attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Council Affairs. Ministers, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of the 22nd Session of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World.

The UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language was signed alongside His Highness by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Amar, Director General of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science, and Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, so that the declaration became a unified roadmap for all institutions in the Arab countries. .

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, presented to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum an explanation of the “Emirates Declaration on the Arabic Language” and the Ministry’s efforts to preserve the Arabic language and enhance its presence locally and globally.

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi said: “The report on the status of the Arabic language and its future in its first version revealed the need for coordination and cooperation between the Arab state through sound language planning and joint Arab action. Today, we are taking an important step on the path to implementing the recommendations and outputs of the report by launching the Emirates Declaration on the Arabic Language, which represents a comprehensive roadmap. It covers all areas related to the Arabic language.

She added: “The UAE’s announcement of the Arabic language is a reference for officials in Arab countries to launch initiatives and projects that preserve the Arabic language and enhance its presence among future generations and at the same time foresee its future in the digital space, new worlds and industries related to the Arabic language, and the employment of modern technology in teaching and disseminating the Arabic language, To become a language for the present and the future.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture and Youth launched a report on the status and future of the Arabic language, with the participation of 15 media institutions, 10 language academies, and 18 universities around the world. 65 institutions contributed to the preparation of the report.

The Emirates Declaration of the Arabic Language includes ten basic articles:

First – the Arabic language is an identity

The Arabic language is a comprehensive homeland, and the link between our heritage and our present, reflecting the richness and diversity of our societies, in which Standard Arabic and its dialects interact in a unique way, forming a lever for our civilization, culture, literature and arts, and a means of communication and understanding between our peoples, enabling the aspirations and dreams of our youth, a voice for their feelings, and a pillar for the prosperity of our societies.

Second – Teaching and learning the Arabic language

Establishing an effective approach and a new vision for success in teaching the Arabic language and developing its teaching methods in schools is a necessary need for the development of our societies and the growth of our economies. A scientific study that facilitates learning and brings it closer to new generations.

Third – Arabic content

Improving Arabic content on the Internet in terms of quantity and quality is a developmental necessity for Arab societies by investing in digital publishing institutions, adopting sustainable and viable business models in cooperation with governments and knowledge institutions, and providing Arab users with useful and reliable content that helps them in their lives and work.

Fourth – Arabic language technology

The future requires a digital infrastructure that addresses the Arab human and machine, which is achieved through cooperation between research centers and companies, and an increase in investment spending on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning models, linguistic thesauri, and the resulting service applications that understand writing and speaking in the Arabic language in its diversity.

Fifthly, industries related to the Arabic language

Industries based on the Arabic language, such as education, media and publishing, are key partners for policy makers and the economy in promoting the presence and prosperity of the Arabic language, and they need development grants and an advanced investment environment in which intellectual property rights are applied to confront piracy and build the capacities of private institutions in the areas of business development, distribution and marketing.

Sixth – translation movement

Translation has a key role in transferring knowledge and its localization and communication between cultures, and in enriching the Arabic language with new expressions, structures and terms that affect society, the economy, education and the media.

Seventh – Arabic language and sciences

The Arabic language, which in its past was an incubator for research and discovery in its societies, needs today to provide modern knowledge in Arabic in order to achieve a prosperous future for its children, by investing in the translation of science and research, and in scientific research according to our development needs. It also needs to link Arab researchers with networks that share their scientific product. among them and makes it available to researchers in other languages.

Eighth – Arabic is an international language

The Arabic language is one of the most widely spread languages ​​in the world, and it is a language of communication and cultural production and through it we enhance the presence of our culture, our thought and our civilizational contributions, and this is reinforced by building global partnerships with academic institutions and cultural centers and supporting their education efforts in new worlds.

Ninth – National References and Policies

Arab societies need sound linguistic planning, drawn up by governments and community institutions of all kinds, to be translated into language policies in the fields of education, media, public space and industries related to the Arabic language, and to cooperation between the various references of the Arabic language in our countries, each according to its priorities and needs.

Tenth – The future of the Arabic language

Arabic is a language for grandparents and children, constantly evolving and changing, like any living language. It is the language of religion and heritage, just as it is the language of life, economy, art and science. We build on its past as we shape its future with confidence and faith, and establish modern approaches that go beyond what has become neglected and accommodate the challenges and opportunities that the acceleration of friction between the languages ​​and cultures of the world poses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

