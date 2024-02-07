His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended the graduation ceremony of a group of officer candidates from the Zayed II Military College.
His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “During the graduation ceremony of a group of officer candidates from Zayed II Military College…
One of the men's factories in the United Arab Emirates.
A hand that builds…and a hand that protects…
May God protect our state and our people… and maintain our security and stability.”
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #attends #graduation #ceremony #group #officer #candidates #Zayed #Military #College
Leave a Reply