His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended the graduation ceremony of a group of officer candidates from the Zayed II Military College.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “During the graduation ceremony of a group of officer candidates from Zayed II Military College…

One of the men's factories in the United Arab Emirates.

A hand that builds…and a hand that protects…

May God protect our state and our people… and maintain our security and stability.”