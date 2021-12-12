His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, attended the “Etihad Airways Grand Prix for Formula 1 – the final round of the World Championship in the 2021 season”, which was held at Yas Marina Circuit in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “From Yas Circuit in the capital, among tens of thousands of followers in the circuit, and tens of millions behind screens, I enjoyed today the atmosphere of competition and enthusiasm for the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. An amazing race. A beautiful organization .. a strong return to major international events from the UAE.”