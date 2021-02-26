His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” today witnessed part of the “Emirates Cycling Tour” in its third edition, which is organized by the International Cycling Federation for seven days with the participation of 140 bicycles representing twenty teams From a number of countries in the world, including the UAE.

His Highness, accompanied by His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, watched the race at its starting point from Bukadara Roundabout to Burj Khalifa and all the way to Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum greeted the riders who spent six days competing with the race to be concluded tomorrow in the capital Abu Dhabi, wishing them the success and victory that everyone seeks.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the wide participation of national youth as well as foreign teams in this unique sporting event at the level of the Middle East region. Such world tournaments.

His Highness praised the efforts of the organizing committee for this event on the land of the Emirates, which toured most of the emirates and regions of the country, reflecting the prestigious position that our beloved country occupies in the international sporting circles and the precious confidence it enjoys with various international bodies and organizations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum considered the choice of the United Arab Emirates to establish the third edition of this global race as a testimony from the International Cycling Federation for the nation’s youth that they are able to organize and manage this event with high efficiency and that they have a long history in organizing such tournaments, competitions and international events. On the land of our beloved country.

His Highness was accompanied in the follow-up to the championship activities His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and His Excellency Mansour Bu Asaybah, President of the Emirates Cycling Federation.