Dubai (Union)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a retreat in the year 50 was held within its agenda, an interactive session entitled “Preparing to face the next digital pandemic”, presented by Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the Government of the UAE. Through it, the world’s trends and developments in the field of data protection for individuals and institutional entities, as well as the mechanisms for developing an integrated national system for cybersecurity in the UAE.

Digital world

During the session, Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti stressed that establishing a culture of investment in cybersecurity and enhancing the confidence of community members and government institutions to safely participate in the digital world is a priority within the directions of the UAE government during the next phase. The session emphasized within its axes the qualification of national cadres specialized in all governmental, local and private sectors ideally leading the cybersecurity system, and protecting the state’s gains in various sectors, where the Kuwaiti pointed out: “The UAE was built on solid foundations through which it achieved qualitative achievements and a cultural legacy that made it one of Developed countries in global competitiveness indicators in the field of cybersecurity, which requires constant follow-up and keeping abreast of best practices to preserve them.

Al-Kuwaiti said: “Cybersecurity adopts an innovative approach in the UAE consisting of different levels to protect all national data and systems, and we are continuously developing policies and initiatives to protect the Emirati community and its institutions from any challenges and risks in cyberspace, and we seek to employ artificial intelligence during the coming period in effective defense from attacks. “Cyber, adding that protecting information assets and security is part of our national security.”

The session reviewed the features of the national strategy for cybersecurity and its enhancement in all vital sectors during the coming period, working within a national team to enhance the proactive and integrated response against any threats or attacks and continuously assessing readiness in various sectors, in addition to developing national frameworks for the exchange, sharing and governance of information related to cybersecurity between Various entities and sectors, locally and internationally, in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities. The Chief of Cybersecurity also addressed the most important challenges that affect cybersecurity in various countries of the world, including cybercrime, cyber-terrorism, and digital wars, represented in several forms and aspects, including electronic blackmail, technical breaches, financial fraud and other crimes committed via the Internet and networks Social Media.

Al-Kuwaiti affirmed that the UAE is one of the countries most prepared and ready to deal with any threats in the cyberspace due to its advanced infrastructure, and its adoption of proactive visions and directions based on scientific and realistic foresight for the future, and an active participation in devising solutions to challenges, praising the vision of the country that represents a model and a story Inspiring success for the countries of the region, in a way that establishes its position as the safest country in cyberspace.

Mohammed bin Rashid attends the lecture within the activities of the fiftieth retreat, and in the picture is Mohammed Al-Gergawi

The Covid-19 pandemic

He explained that the UAE’s experience in confronting the Covid 19 disease pandemic effectively demonstrated the state’s ability and strength to protect its gains, by implementing standards for achieving electronic security, and ensuring the effectiveness of the security systems of telecommunications networks and information systems of all government agencies, which represents a link in the successes that it achieves. The state is taking it to transform the future.

Al-Kuwaiti stressed the importance of continuing awareness of all members of society and institutions for the optimal use of cyberspace and its systems, the foundations of the use of the Internet, mechanisms for dealing with any potential threats or dangers, as well as continuous training and evaluation for the protection of personal data and its safe exchange between local and federal authorities in the country, and strengthening communication channels. Using a unified and secure technological infrastructure.