His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, witnessed a key session of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Entitled “The Emirates… A Family of Firm Roots and Future Prospects”, within the work of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai today.

The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a number of their Highnesses Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.

Integrative work.

At the beginning of his speech, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria recently, praying to God for the full recovery of the injured.

His Highness affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, with the vision of its leadership, provided the world with a model of complementary work that is embodied by the components of the single Emirati family and their solidarity from leadership, government and society in all its sects in an environment that preserves its solid roots from which it proceeds to the world.

His Highness said: “The amount of trust in the UAE family confirms that it is a model of successful choice. By preserving its cultural heritage, it went global and continued to lead in global competitiveness indicators. It was the first choice to host more than 6,000 activities, many of which were international, and Dubai topped the world’s cities in revenues.” tourism, which exceeded $29 billion in 2022.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE was the first choice for millions of Arab youth to live and settle in, due to its economic opportunities and an environment that enhances security and respect for different cultures.

His Highness added: “The UAE family has today become the first choice for the distinguished and investors in the world. It has established a developmental environment and an integrated and positive system for citizens and attractive to foreigners. The law protects them and their families and their investments in a society that respects cultures and religions. Everyone is an important part of the Emirates family, and the people of the Emirates have become their own.” The successful choice of many international institutions and organizations, whether with their membership or leadership of these organizations.

The normal family.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “You cannot become a world number overnight, unless you have the base from which to start, which is the right person and family. With it, the UAE has preserved its solid roots and set off towards future prospects.

His Highness stressed that the most important pillars of the stability of states are the smooth transfer of power, continuity and belief in the unity of destiny, adding that the smooth transfer of power is very important for the continuity of the family, the institution and the state, and that what distinguishes the Emirates family is its leadership and steadfast vision.

His Highness made it clear that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” affirmed the constants of the Emirates family, which are sovereignty, security, cultural heritage, work and effort to secure the future of the state and preserve its position, and these constants are the same with our leadership, and have been transmitted to our government and to every home On the land of the Emirates.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The world measures time by the hour, by the day, by the month or by the year, and the wise leadership of the Emirates measures time by the achievements it achieves,” noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him And his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” have raised the ceiling of the challenge to its highest levels, calling them pilots, and the challenge is to be able to keep up with their speed.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the Emirates family is the first priority of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” visits to citizens’ homes.

And His Highness continued: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum set indicators for their government and themselves, and then measure them through a huge set of measurement tools, within the framework of evaluations from internal neutral bodies and residents from outside the country.” and then declare it transparently.

Great achievements.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “In light of the tremendous amount of work and the great achievements of the leaders of the Emirates, each of us, whether a minister or an employee in the government or in the private sector or a head of a family, must ask himself every day or every week Or every month, what did we do for the Emirates family, and what did we do for the homeland?

His Highness affirmed that the Emirates family was not satisfied with the achievements, but rather sought to do good and exported it to the world for free, and that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” believes in goodness and giving without return. The main goal of giving was and still is, by In order to develop and develop societies to help themselves.

His Highness pointed out that the Emirates family exports goodness to millions of people of different colors, races and religions, through projects and initiatives, and if necessary, it defends goodness with more than that, and for this reason the Emirates family has become the trust of the countries and peoples of the world.

His Highness explained that the UAE family was distinguished by ambitions, achievements and great successes, and there are those who bet on failure, but with the determination and persistence of the wise leadership, we faced the challenges and achieved success, so that the friendship of the friend increased with him, while the non-friend changed his point of view.

His Highness also referred to the UAE’s interest in the environment, which is an authentic heritage. In 1981, the UAE issued the first law to preserve the environment, and in 1995 the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was honored by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in recognition of his environmental contributions locally and globally, which is the same year. In which the United Nations launched the first “COP” to educate the world about the environment.

– future generations.

His Highness said, “The achievements made by the UAE family in the environmental field at the local and international levels made it well deserved to win the global vote to host COP 28, in light of the insightful vision of our wise leadership, and their great confidence in the sons of the Emirates family.”

His Highness concluded his speech by stressing that the UAE family, which believes in the dangers of environmental pollution and its danger to the universe and man, believes that intellectual and moral pollution threatens the human heart and mind, and that it is more dangerous and deadly, as it distorts human instinct, family, societies and their constants. The normal family is “male and female” and “” Society and the State” unite to create a suitable environment for future generations.