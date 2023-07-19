His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, arrived in Jeddah at the head of the delegation to participate in the eighteenth consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Gulf summit with Central Asian countries. Hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, deputy governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, was at the forefront of his reception upon his arrival. According to a tweet by the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter.