His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived today in Algiers to head the UAE delegation participating in the 31st Arab Summit, which is scheduled to start later today and conclude tomorrow, Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport, His Highness was received by the Prime Minister of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ayman Abdel Rahman.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai is accompanied by a high-level official delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Head of the Ceremony of Vice President and Prime Minister Khalifa Said Suleiman, and State Ambassador to the Republic of Algeria Youssef Seif Sebaa Al Ali, and the permanent representative of the UAE to the Arab League, Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi.