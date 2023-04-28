His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “After 3 years of intensive training … today we saw Sultan Al Neyadi on the first mission to walk in space.” The outer space… and carrying out missions to install new parts and carry out maintenance on the International Space Station… the first Emirati… the first Arab… the first Muslim… to walk in outer space… proud of that They say that two-thirds of the stars in the sky bear Arabic names… Arabs are capable. Arabs are coming… Arabs are creative if we decide to focus on science… invest in youth… and stay away from differences.”