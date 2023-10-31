His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, via the “X” platform: Proud of the people of the Arab world who gathered today in Dubai in the finals of the Arab Reading Challenge, in which more than 24 million students from 188,000 schools participated. 46 countries… We congratulate Abdullah Al-Bari from the State of Qatar for winning first place, shared equally with Amna Al-Mansouri from the UAE… The rush of Arab students towards reading in these numbers is a stampede towards knowledge… and a stampede towards glory… We see goodness in them… and we see in them a more beautiful future for our Arab nation. God willing.