His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the progress of work in the first phase of projects and initiatives to develop the Hatta region, which numbered 14 projects and initiatives, and approved the second phase of projects that are being implemented this year and their number is estimated With 22 projects and initiatives. His Highness honored the graduates of the accredited professional diploma programs for “commercial” and “agricultural” entrepreneurship, which numbered 87 graduates from the people of Hatta.

This came during the visit of His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to the new Hatta market. Where he was received by the Commissioner-General of the Track of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, Mattar Al Tayer.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the facilities of the market, whose design combined the modern and traditional character in proportion to the mountainous nature of the region, where the natural resources of the Hatta mountain region were employed in the process of building the market, to reflect harmony with the heritage surroundings of the region, and the area is The total area of ​​the market is 146,000 square feet, with a construction area of ​​more than 43,000 square feet. The market includes 70 commercial units, areas for children’s games, outdoor seating and green spaces, in addition to a chapel for men and another for women, as well as public facilities attached to the market. The market allows the people of the region to display their handicraft products, agricultural crops, and their various commercial projects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from Mattar Al Tayer about projects and initiatives, as the Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region completed the completion of 14 projects, while work is underway to complete the implementation of four projects, according to the approved timetable, and included projects and initiatives. Achieved, the preparation of the general plan for the region, which includes the development of a framework plan and a plan for the implementation of initiatives that support development in the Hatta region, the preparation of an urban design guide compatible with its mountainous nature, the establishment of the Hatta market, and the development of the heritage village area, to highlight the culture, history and customs of the people of Hatta and to enhance the cultural and historical value of the region By providing integrated services to residents and visitors, the number of beneficiaries from the heritage village is estimated at approximately 40 citizen families.

Among the completed projects is the first phase of the bicycle and mountain path with a length of 11.5 km, the implementation of a package of rapid traffic solutions for roads and parking in tourist and vital sites and parks, the provision of mass and shared mobility solutions, the services of electronic vehicle reservation companies (E-HAIL), and the rental of shared means of transportation. In partnership with the private sector, developing a station and bus stops commensurate with the character and identity of the region, and providing a transportation hub.

The projects and initiatives also included the establishment of a center to facilitate entrepreneurship and support the projects of Hatta youth through the establishment and development of a center to support entrepreneurs who own small and medium projects, and to enable the young population of Hatta to start their projects and implement their ideas.

Cultivation and afforestation of the area

The first phase included planting more than 13,000 trees from the local environment in different areas, covering residential areas and a side of bicycle paths and roads, and the “Farmers Support Program”, which provides extension support and the provision of resources such as fertilizers, seeds and seedlings, and the establishment and development of a tourist farm to add experience. Unique for visitors, the initiatives also included the development of educational facilities in the Hatta region, the establishment of a number of various service facilities in the region, and the implementation of a number of events and activities to support agricultural, cultural, tourism and sports activities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the second package of development projects and initiatives for the Hatta region, which includes 22 projects and initiatives. The strategic projects include the design and implementation of Hatta Beach, with the aim of turning it into a year-round tourist destination for residents and tourists, and extending the seasonal period to visit Hatta. Increasing the number of tourists in Hatta, as well as the implementation of the Hatta Falls in the Hatta Dam area, and the construction of a cable car with a length of 5.4 km to transport tourists from the dam area to the summit of Umm al-Nusour (the highest natural peak in the Emirate of Dubai), and the “mountain tram” project to facilitate access to the Hatta Dam, and The design and implementation of the Hatta Dam runway, to allow visitors to access the dam area in a safe way, and hotel facilities will be built, including hotels and spas, with an urban design commensurate with the nature of the region, and include services for all segments of society, and contribute to stimulating tourism in the Hatta region. Among the new projects and initiatives that will be implemented, is the “development of Wadi Lim Lake” by rehabilitating the lake, providing seasonal kiosks, food carts, facilities, walkways and restrooms, with the aim of enhancing investment opportunities and developing the tourism side in the region, and as This is the implementation of “hiking trails” in some mountainous areas for recreational and sports purposes.

100 dwellings

A project to build 100 homes in Hatta has been approved, as the new homes will be designed according to the new urban design guide to take into account the natural environment of the region. The project provides all services and facilities and contributes to raising the quality of life. Also, “pedestrian recreational paths” will be implemented in some mountainous areas for recreational and sports purposes, and the “Hatta Service Center” will be implemented, which provides the various societal needs of the people of the region, as well as “registration of the archaeological sites of Hatta” in the UNESCO World Heritage List, which includes the ancient tombs of Hatta. From the Bronze and Iron Ages and Falaj al-Sharia purely.

36

A project and initiative in the first and second phases of projects and initiatives to develop the Hatta region.

Continuing development

Among the projects and initiatives that will be completed are the development of mountain bike paths, rehabilitating them to match international standards, establishing suitable rest areas, as well as implementing a bicycle path linking the main attractions in the region, completing the implementation of traffic solutions, and the afforestation plan, in addition to supporting local farmers by The people of the Hatta region to increase productivity, and improve public facilities and services to suit the needs of the region.