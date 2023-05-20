His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the approach to transparency and announcing the results is a guarantee of continuous development and improvement, and that it will not be prejudiced at the expense of the homelands.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: At the beginning of this year, we launched a federal project to measure the quality of government services through the “Government Services Observatory”, which receives one million evaluations per month from the public for more than 1,400 government services. The best services, according to the audience, are the issuance of passports and driving licenses, which practically takes less than thirty minutes, in addition to the excellence of the services of the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs. The results are a guarantee of continuous development and improvement… Experience taught me not to be flattering at the expense of our homelands.”