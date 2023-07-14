His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to reconfigure the Board of Trustees of Zayed University, headed by Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, for a renewable five-year period.

The Council includes in its membership the Undersecretary of the Presidential Court for the Governmental Affairs Sector, Rashid Saeed Salem Al Ameri, the Executive Director for Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi, Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, the Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court, Rabih Abu Shaqra, and the Chairman of the Tawteen Council for Al-Futtaim Group, Meera Omar Al-Futtaim, and Raed Social entrepreneur Badr Abdul Hameed Jaafar, and Dr. Mona Juma Al-Bahr, Advisor to the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

The Board of Trustees of Zayed University also includes Academic Robert John Wollen, Senior Adviser for Human Capital Development and Entrepreneur Dr. Mok Christian, Principal Project Manager in the Executive Office in Dubai and Founder of the Skills Development Company, Dinah Al-Hashemi, in addition to a representative of the youth category nominated by him. General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers.

The Board of Trustees approves the strategic direction of the university, in line with the national strategy for higher education in the country, approves the strategic and executive plans of the university and supervises their implementation, in addition to proposing its development projects and initiatives to enhance the efficiency and quality of educational outputs, approving admission policies, study systems, examinations and graduation requirements, and approving Establishing new branches and colleges for the university or amending the existing ones, approving the academic programs and majors and curricula that it offers, awarding degrees and scientific certificates in accordance with the regulations governing them, and approving the annual academic calendar of the university.

The Board of Trustees is also responsible for approving the organizational structure and internal regulations of the university, including academic, financial and administrative regulations, procurement and human resources, in accordance with the legislation in force in the government, in addition to approving and supervising the implementation of the approved budget for the university and the final account, and approving the rules and regulations for investing, managing and disposing of university funds. And supervising the university’s obtaining the institutional license and “programmatic” accreditation by the competent authorities for all the programs it offers.

Modern scientific institution

Zayed University was established in 1998 as a modern scientific institution that follows a global model of education, to be the leading national university in the UAE and in the region, in terms of academic excellence and creativity. Generations of leaders, capable of making the future.

