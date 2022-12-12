His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the roadmap for the second phase of projects and files to be implemented within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and it includes 10 main files, the most important of which are the development of urban centers, the Dubai real estate sector strategy, and the urban agriculture plan. And a plan to preserve the urban heritage, and develop the twenty-minute city policy, and the comprehensive plan for the pedestrian network. His Highness was also briefed on the progress of work on the projects and files of the first phase of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which number 17 files.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today we have a clear vision for all urban, urban and housing sectors in the city until 2040.”

His Highness added, “Our goal is for Dubai to be an environmentally friendly city… pedestrian friendly… and friendly to urban agriculture with high productivity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from His Excellency Matar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in the Emirate of Dubai, about the details of the main files for the second phase of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which includes developing a plan Integrated development of the five main urban centers (3 existing and 2 new), to meet the requirements of the urban plan, by providing integrated service centers, and also includes the development of an integrated strategy for the real estate sector in the emirate until 2040, to ensure integration with the requirements of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and achieve balance in supply And demand, by adopting proactive initiatives to deal with opportunities and changes in the real estate market, and achieving sustainable urban development, which enhances investor confidence in the real estate market.

Along with His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Executive Council, attended. Dubai Media, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Crossing Security Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme President of the Emirates Airlines Group.

The second phase also includes developing a framework plan for urban agriculture with high productivity, identifying suitable sites for it, and providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities for the sector, to contribute to achieving food security, as well as developing a plan to preserve the distinctive urban heritage in Dubai and maximize its utilization, with the aim of strengthening the identity of the emirate. Supporting the exploitation of historical areas, monuments and buildings, and enhancing the tourist experience of archaeological sites.

The plan also includes the development of the twenty-minute city policy, where more than 80% of the population’s needs will be provided in a geographical vicinity that takes 20 minutes or less on foot or by bicycle, through the development of integrated service centers and a focus on raising the level of quality of life and increasing population density. Within the areas close to the main mass transit stations.

In addition, a plan will be put in place to develop and exploit the urban spaces in the urban area, such as Al-Sakik, and the spaces under bridges and squares, by enhancing the quality of life elements in them to be an outlet for residents and visitors. For residents and visitors, this initiative contributes to increasing the aesthetics of the urban area, reducing the carbon footprint, and strengthening the afforestation strategy, in addition to developing a comprehensive plan for pedestrians and flexible mobility at the emirate level, which focuses on shading and afforestation of walkways in areas with high densities.

The second phase of the urban plan also includes the implementation of Avenue for each residential neighborhood, by defining an area in the residential neighborhoods, and developing it according to the principle of integrated streets with the integration of facilities and services in them according to the needs of the residents there. This initiative contributes to enhancing the quality of life, supporting flexible mobility, and reducing travel time. in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also listened to an explanation from His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer about the 17 completed files that will be completed during the current year and next year, as the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, with the support and follow-up of the wise leadership, completed six files, which are Citizens’ housing policy, where a historical housing budget of 65 billion dirhams was allocated to citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and the number of beneficiaries of the housing program in Dubai was doubled, as the land allocated for housing citizens in Dubai was doubled to reach one billion seven hundred million square feet, and among the completed files was the launch The comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta, with the aim of enhancing the elements of quality of life and investment opportunities for the people of Hatta, supporting local tourism, attracting investments, strengthening partnership with the private sector, preserving the heritage and nature of Hatta, and promoting tourism in Hatta.

The completed files included the preparation of the urban planning law to support the sustainability of development and take into account the future directions of the emirate, and also included the development of an integrated planning database, and the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the countryside and wilderness of Dubai, with the aim of preserving its nature and providing all the services, facilities and needs necessary for the residents and visitors of the regions to enhance the quality of life. In addition to providing a distinguished tourist experience as one of the main tourist destinations in the emirate.

The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning will complete five files at the end of this year, the most important of which is preparing a policy for increasing the lengths of public beaches, and developing a quality of life strategy in the Emirate of Dubai.

As for the files that will be completed during the next year, they include preparing a plan for integration between land use and transportation policies, afforestation and gardening policy, a plan to direct development in coastal areas and increase the lengths of beaches, doubling the area of ​​public parks and recreational areas, developing a plan for sustainable mobility, and an environment and sustainability plan.

It should be noted that the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in March 2021, aims to make Dubai the best city for life in the world, according to which the structure of The urban area of ​​the Emirate of Dubai, and the focus of development around five major urban centers.

The existing urban centers include: a historical and cultural center in the regions of Deira and Bur Dubai, with its museums, traditional and popular markets, and historical residential areas associated with the memory of the residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai, while the global economic and commercial center includes the Dubai International Financial Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, and the city center It serves various economic and financial activities, while the tourist and entertainment center includes the Marina area and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and serves various economic and tourism activities.

As for the two new centers, they are the Dubai Expo City, which contributes to the development of the exhibitions, tourism and logistics sector, and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Center, which serves as an incubator for innovation and knowledge and contributes to the development of the knowledge and technical economy sector and attracting talented and innovative people.

The Dubai Urban Plan 2040 identified six levels of urbanization that follow a tiered structure of urban centers with multiple uses and densities that perform a special function and role for population and functional communities within the scope of their service powers.

Based on these six levels, the level of infrastructure for the roads and transportation system, energy and government services such as hospitals, schools, service centers, etc., as well as service and entertainment facilities are determined to provide integrated service centers in all regions of Dubai, while expanding the use of flexible and sustainable means of transportation.