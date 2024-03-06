His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today approved the new formation of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today we approved the new formation of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Dubai, headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed and his deputies, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed…”

His Highness continued: “We also approved today the formation of the Strategic Affairs Council headed by Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

His Highness added: “We expect the two councils to keep pace with the major development stage that the emirate is experiencing with innovative government policies… new services… and strategic and financial plans that reflect our future directions and raise the quality of life in the city.”

We have great confidence in the members of the two councils who are today leading the emirate’s progress with all sincerity and dedication. Our goal will remain to keep pace with the aspirations of citizens, residents and investors to create the best environment for living, residence and investment in the Emirate of Dubai.”