His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the introduction of a residence permit for virtual work, while presiding over the cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace.

His Highness said in tweets on “Twitter”: “Today I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al-Watan Palace … during which we decided to create a residence permit for virtual work … whereby any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice his work remotely, even if his company is not. It exists in the country through this type of residency. “

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “With the technologies of remote work today, we provide an opportunity for everyone to live in the most beautiful and safe cities in the world .. In addition, we decided today to adopt multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities .. The UAE is a global economic capital .. and all our decisions. It will be based on this vision. “





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

