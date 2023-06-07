The Council of Ministers approved, during its session today, Wednesday, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the formation of the Anti-Narcotics Council headed by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President. Cabinet of the Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet to him on Twitter: “Today I presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which we decided to form the Anti-Narcotics Council headed by my brother Saif bin Zayed, and it aims to combat bringing in and smuggling drugs and strengthening international cooperation in this field.” And strengthening the role of federal ministries and local authorities to contribute with security institutions in combating this scourge, providing means of early detection and strengthening medical, psychological and rehabilitative treatment mechanisms for the recovered, and their integration into society.

His Highness added: “Drugs are the scourge of this era, the cancer of societies, and an epidemic targeting our dearest possessions, targeting youth. Fighting it is a national duty for every guardian.. and every government and security official.. The solidarity of government and educational agencies, security institutions, and families as one hand is the impenetrable dam in front of whoever wants to.” Evil is upon us and our children.”

His Highness said: “We also approved today in the Council of Ministers the National Strategy for Sports 2031, which aims to increase the practice of sports in society to reach 71% of the population, develop the performance of the professional sports elite, discover talented athletes in schools, update the methodology of school physical education, develop sports federations and develop a law Sport .. Sport is the best alternative for our youth, and it is the shield for the health of our society, and it is the way to raise the flag of our country in many international forums.

His Highness added: “Today, in the Council, we reviewed a set of initiatives to adopt and encourage companies and individuals to use clean energy and green technology and support improving air quality. Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility..and we want economic development that takes into account preserving our environment for future generations.