His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the “Dubai Metro Blue Line Route,” the largest project in the public transport sector.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Thank God, we have approved the largest new project in the public transport sector in Dubai.. the “Dubai Metro Blue Line route”… with a length of 30 km, half of which is underground, at depths of up to 70 metres.. and at a cost. 18 billion dirhams… and covers areas with a population of one million people… such as Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, and urban areas such as Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and others. The new line will transport 320,000 new passengers daily.

His Highness added: “The Dubai Metro is part of the spirit of Dubai… and Dubai’s daily life is linked to it, linked through it, and interconnected with all its neighborhoods and residents with its presence. 2 billion people have used it since its launch in 2009… and billions of people will use it for decades to come, God willing.”