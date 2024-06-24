His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, was approved in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, “Tarif” project, to develop the rainwater drainage network in Dubai, one of the largest strategic infrastructure projects, which will serve the management of the rainwater drainage system in Dubai, at a total cost of 30 billion dirhams, to cover all regions of the emirate. Thus, enhancing the capacity of drainage operations by 700%.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that advanced and sustainable infrastructure development projects are an ongoing process inherent in Dubai’s growth and prosperity. Their goal is to design a model structure to be the newest, safest, most advanced and flexible in the world, and the most prepared to face future challenges, in order to achieve its goals in serving society. Ensuring safety, security and stability for everyone who lives and works in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We have approved an integrated project to develop the rain drainage network in Dubai at a cost of 30 billion dirhams… the largest project to collect rainwater in one system in the region… which will increase the capacity of rainwater drainage in the emirate by 700%.” It enhances the emirate’s readiness to face future climate challenges.”

His Highness added: “The new project will cover all areas of Dubai and absorb more than 20 million cubic meters of water per day. It will serve Dubai for the next hundred years. We ordered it to start immediately, and it will be implemented in stages ending in the year 2033. Dubai will continue to maintain its structure.” Infrastructure… and its urban gains… and enhancing safety and security for everyone who lives on its land.”

The approval of the project was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, the Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and the Head of the State Security Service in Dubai, Lt. General. Talal Humaid Belhoul, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Director General of Dubai Municipality, Engineer Dawood Al Hajri. .

Plans and strategies

The strategic project comes as a continuation of the drainage projects launched by the Emirate of Dubai in 2019, which included developing the drainage network in the Dubai Expo area, Al Maktoum International Airport City, and Jebel Ali.

The project supports the plans and strategies of the Emirate of Dubai in developing a flexible, advanced and highly prepared infrastructure for the future, as it is a sustainable strategic project and an important factor in confronting future predictions represented by the impact of climate change and the resulting increase in rainwater rates, as the network system will be designed to automatically adapt to all precipitation and rainstorms. This will contribute to reducing the occurrence of water accumulation within the service areas.

Dubai Municipality will implement the project according to a time plan that extends until 2033, and includes several stages, following the highest world-leading technical, engineering and technical specifications, as part of its strategic objectives in the integrated management of the rainwater and surface water drainage network and system and its continuing efforts in implementing infrastructure projects that make the city Dubai is more sustainable, attractive, pioneering and quality of life. It will also support the comprehensive development plans in the Emirate of Dubai, and enhance its leadership on global development and competitiveness indicators related to quality of life and advanced infrastructure.

Huge carrying capacity

The “Tasrif” project aims to enhance the level of services related to the drainage of rainwater and surface water by relying on an advanced and highly efficient infrastructure, in addition to improving operational efficiencies and reducing the costs associated with the construction of stations and operations and maintenance by 20%, increasing the life of the rainwater drainage network, and raising the absorption capacity by 700%.

In addition, the capacity to drain rainwater through the tunnels will reach 20 million cubic meters per day, in addition to a flow capacity of up to 230 cubic meters per second, making it the largest rainwater collection project in a single system in the region and the most efficient operationally.

Advanced drilling techniques

The drilling process will use the latest tunnel boring equipment and machines (TBM), which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, as it is characterized by its efficiency, speed, and high accuracy in drilling, and its ability to deal with various terrain conditions, in addition to its operation with automated control systems that allow monitoring and analysis of data in a comprehensive manner. Continuous with advanced safety systems, to ensure the safety of workers and equipment.

