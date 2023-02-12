His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” approved the design of the new air taxi stations in Dubai.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “From the World Summit of Governments, we approved today the design of the new air taxi stations in Dubai, which will start operating within 3 years.”
From the World Government Summit, we approved today the design of the new air taxi stations in Dubai, which will start operating within 3 years. pic.twitter.com/tGQyPFVDUD
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 12, 2023
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #approves #design #air #taxi #stations
Leave a Reply