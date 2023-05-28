His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved approvals for 2,000 citizens for new housing loans within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, with a total value of 1.6 billion dirhams.

His Highness affirmed in a post on “Twitter” that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program “which bears the name of the founder, may God rest his soul, continues to achieve the purpose for which he established it.”

And His Highness added: We remember the saying of the late, may God have mercy on him, that money ends and life ends, but work for the sake of the country remains and is immortal .. May God have mercy on Zayed .. And may God protect the Emirates and its people.