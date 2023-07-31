His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision appointing His Excellency Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

His Excellency held the position of CEO of the Emirates Investment Authority since 2008, and also held the position of Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates from 2014 to 2020, and he held the position of Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund from 2000 to 2008, in addition to membership in the Board of Directors of the Securities Authority. and commodities, the Board of Directors of Etisalat, and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, and he holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of West Florida in the United States of America.

