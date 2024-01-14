His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and within the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched by His Highness under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” approved the first transformational projects in the year 2024, represented by the approval of the allocation of 3,500 A residential plot of land to be distributed to eligible citizens in Dubai, providing 2,300 ready-made homes in various areas of Dubai at a value of 5.5 billion dirhams.

His Highness's approval of residential lands embodies His Highness's keenness to provide all means of support to citizens and enhance family stability and a decent life for them in line with the community welfare and quality of life system that the UAE is keen to establish and consolidate for its citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also directed that the new area be named “Latifa City” for housing citizens.

Confidence in the future

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that “family and social stability for citizens will always remain the core of our plans and the goal of all our initiatives.”

His Highness said: “Today we approved our first transformational project in the Dubai Social Agenda 33… allocating 3,500 residential plots of land, and providing 2,300 ready-made homes within integrated residential complexes in various areas of Dubai, with a value of 5.5 billion dirhams… We also directed to name the area ‘Nice City’. New housing for citizens.

His Highness added: “The success of the Dubai experience and its continuous progress is the result of caring for people and harnessing all the capabilities that provide them with ideal conditions for work and creativity, most importantly adequate housing, community safety, and a sense of reassurance and confidence in the future. We continue to launch major projects to achieve what the people of Dubai aspire to.” The family is the foundation of the nation and the foundation of development. The quality of life of citizens is our highest goal, and the future will be better, God willing.”

The new area for housing citizens was named “Latifa City”, after the name of the late Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest her soul, the mother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as His Highness devoted a space in the book “My Story” Broadly speaking about her humanity and her role in Dubai.

Integrated complexes

The lands, with a total area of ​​40 million square feet, which will be delivered to eligible citizens of Dubai next February, were divided into two areas, with 2,700 plots of land in Latifa City and 800 plots of land in Al Yalayis Fifth.

Work is currently underway to implement 2,300 new homes within integrated residential complexes located in the areas of Al Khawaneej II, Al Awir, Wadi Al Amradi and Hatta, where the homes will be delivered to citizens by the end of this year. The new housing provides various housing options for current families and future generations in order to provide citizens with a stable life that meets their needs and provides them with a sustainable living experience within a pioneering model that enhances the quality of life and provides a number of new services and facilities.

Integrative framework

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, said: The approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to allocate 3,500 residential plots of land and provide 2,300 ready-made homes, embodies His Highness’s keenness to consolidate the community welfare system. This makes Dubai the best place in the world for work and life, improves the quality of life of citizens, and strengthens the bonds of community cohesion.

He stressed that the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai is continuing to implement initiatives and design model neighborhoods and residential projects that achieve visions

The directives of our wise leadership serve citizens and enhance their quality of life, and within the framework of achieving the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which seeks to complete a global development model whose goal is to empower members of society and ensure their family stability.



Wise approach

For his part, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s launch of a package of housing projects reflects the wise approach of our wise leadership and its continuous support for citizens and its endeavors to provide them with suitable housing and decent living, as well as providing all services that will make them happy and enhance the quality of… their lives.

Al Hajri stressed Dubai Municipality's keenness to participate effectively with various government agencies and contribute to enhancing the happiness and comfort of the people of the nation and future generations, and in a way that contributes to promoting sustainable development in Dubai, whose main focus remains the human being and improving the quality of his life.

Sustainable communities

In turn, Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “The housing projects package confirms that Dubai is moving forward, under the directives of our wise leadership, in providing future housing for citizens within sustainable communities and in accordance with the best international practices in planning and design, in a way that ensures quality of life and meets the needs of citizens.” Citizens of different categories.

He stressed the Foundation's commitment to effective cooperation with all parties to ensure the provision of modern and integrated housing services that ensure social stability for Emirati families in Dubai, achieve the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, consolidate the comprehensive and sustainable development that Dubai is witnessing, and take into account the future directions of the emirate.

Social stability

The directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to approve the distribution of 3,500 plots of land to eligible citizens of Dubai, and to provide 2,300 ready-made homes, consolidates government efforts to improve the quality of life of citizens and enhance their social stability by providing adequate housing, in line with the community welfare system that Dubai is keen on. To establish its foundations and consolidate its components for its citizens, in line with the efforts to complete the development and implementation of the development and urban strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, so that it becomes the best city for work and life in the world.

Approving the allocation of residential plots of land contributes to achieving one of the most important goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which is for Dubai to be the optimal city with its living experience and housing services, and achieving one of the goals of the agenda, by providing land and a housing loan for every new Emirati family within a year of applying.

It is noteworthy that, as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the occasion of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai, 14.5 billion dirhams were allocated until the year 2033 to support the housing of citizens in the emirate, through the development of residential complexes. An integrated project that contributes to building future Dubai neighborhoods.

