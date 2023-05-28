His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today approved the approvals of 2,000 citizens for new housing loans within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, with a total value of 1.6 billion dirhams.

His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “Today, we approved the approvals of 2,000 citizens for new housing loans within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, with a total value of 1.6 billion dirhams. The program that bears the name of the founder, may God rest his soul, continues to achieve the purpose for which he established it… and we remember his saying, may God have mercy on him. That money perishes and life perishes, but work for the sake of the country remains and is immortal .. May God have mercy on Zayed .. And may God protect the Emirates and its people…”