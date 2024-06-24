His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, today approved an integrated project to develop the rain drainage network in Dubai at a cost of 30 billion dirhams.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Brothers and sisters… today we approved an integrated project to develop the rain drainage network in Dubai at a cost of 30 billion dirhams… the largest project to collect rainwater in one system in the region… which will increase the carrying capacity for water drainage.” Rainfall in the emirate increased by 700% and enhances the emirate’s readiness to face future climate challenges.”

His Highness continued: “The new project will cover all areas of Dubai and absorb more than 20 million cubic meters of water per day. It will serve Dubai for the next hundred years… We ordered it to start immediately… and it will be implemented in stages ending in the year 2033..”

His Highness added: “Dubai will continue to maintain its infrastructure…and its urban gains…and enhance safety and security for everyone who lives on its land.”