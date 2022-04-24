His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved a new housing package for citizens in Dubai worth 6.3 billion dirhams, including housing and land for 4,610 beneficiaries.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: “Today we approved a new housing package for citizens in Dubai, worth 6.3 billion dirhams, which includes housing and land for 4,610 beneficiaries. We also approved the construction of an integrated residential complex in Al Khawaneej that includes 1,100 residential villas. The housing file is a personal file that I follow myself … every year.” And our people are fine..and every year and our country is fine..».