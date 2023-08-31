His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision appointing Hajar Ahmed Mohammed Al Dhahli as Secretary General of the Education and Human Resources Council.

Al-Dhuhli held the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the Council for Education and Human Resources, and the position of Director of Projects and Council Affairs Department, in addition to carrying out policy and research management work. Her previous experience was in managing government performance in the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and she holds a master’s degree in business administration from the London Business School in the United Kingdom.