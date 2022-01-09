His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved six legislations to organize the work of Dubai Chambers and the formation of their boards of directors, which included a decree establishing “Dubai Chambers” to replace the “Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, and a decree appointing Juma Al Majid as its honorary president.

The package included decrees forming the Board of Directors of the “Dubai Chambers” headed by Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, the Board of Directors of the “Dubai Chamber of Commerce”, the Board of Directors of the “Dubai Chamber of World Trade” headed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and the Board of Directors of the “Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy” headed by Omar Sultan Al Olama.

The decrees reflect the unique economic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to meet the requirements of the current and future stage, especially in light of the emergence of emerging sectors and economic patterns that require a fundamental change in the mechanism of work of chambers of commerce in its traditional sense.