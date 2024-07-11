His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree promoting Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, and appointing him as Director General of the Dubai Land Department.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #appoints #Marwan #Ahmed #bin #Ghalita #Director #General #Dubai #Land #Department
Leave a Reply