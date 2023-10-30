His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the agenda for the annual meetings of the UAE government, which includes ministries, federal bodies, executive councils, local departments, and the 500 most important government figures in the country, which will be held on November 7th.” Next: The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest national forum for decision-makers in the country, and the meetings represent a pause to evaluate ourselves, review our achievements, and diagnose our upcoming priorities, to work within the one nation team to achieve the aspirations of our people.

His Highness said: “We also approved, during the Cabinet meeting, new policies regarding the federal housing sector in the country, which provide flexibility for the citizen to transfer his government residence, resell it, and mortgage it in the event of a change in the location of his residence or his need for a new residence, in addition to policies related to the flexibility of loans granted to the citizen, within Continuing development of the federal housing system for citizens in the country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “At the Council of Ministers meeting, we adopted a decision to regulate the export of aquatic species outside the country, in a way that achieves the economic benefit of fishermen in disposing of surplus quantities and finding new sales outlets for them… We also approved a new policy for managing recyclable materials.” In the country, ensuring that our industrial sector benefits, especially the recycling plants that were established within the country.”

His Highness added: “The UAE government also approved the appointment of Thani Al Zeyoudi as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Pharmaceutical Corporation, and his deputy, Dr. Maha Barakat, and the new institution is responsible for regulating and licensing all medical, pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, cosmetics, biological products, etc., and establishing and managing a national system for tracking medical products from the factory.” Even the consumer, to ensure its quality and preserve the public health of community members.”

His Highness said: “We also approved, within the work of the Council of Ministers, an agreement for the UAE regarding air services with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the two regions and beyond. We also approved an agreement with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding hosting the Gulf Academy for Security and Strategic Studies, to be based in the UAE.”

The UAE government announced the establishment of the Emirates Pharmaceutical Corporation, with the aim of consolidating the country’s position as a reliable global center for the pharmaceutical and medical industries, enhancing the research and development process in the sector, and creating the appropriate environment to attract pharmaceutical investments.

The Board of Directors of the Foundation – which is a federal entity affiliated with the Council of Ministers – is chaired by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, and Dr. Maha Barakat also holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Foundation has an independent legal personality, and financial and administrative independence.

The establishment of the institution constitutes a qualitative step in the framework of developing the health sector in the country, which consolidates its position as a regional and global destination in the sectors of health care and advanced pharmaceutical production, and enhances the UAE’s industrial capacity in the areas of development, production and export of high-quality medical and pharmaceutical products at an effective cost, ensuring availability, quality, effectiveness and safety. The safety of medical and pharmaceutical products, and supports the enhancement of pharmaceutical security in the country.

The Corporation is responsible for regulating and managing medical products in all regions of the country, including medicinal and pharmaceutical products, medical methods, health care products, biological products, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, veterinary preparations, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural conditioners, plant growth regulators, and genetically modified organisms and their products.

The Foundation will be the body responsible for preparing an integrated national framework for pharmaceutical research, clinical and non-clinical studies and trials, in accordance with the best international standards and practices, and approving the bodies authorized to conduct, control and supervise these researches and experiments. The Corporation is also specialized in issuing licenses to medical product factories and companies, synthetic pharmacies, contractual companies supporting the development and manufacture of medical products, pharmacies, warehouses, warehouses, marketing offices, blood banks, cord blood and stem cell storage centers, and monitoring these facilities.

It is also within the Corporation’s powers to issue permits and approvals related to the import, export, re-export, manufacture, sale, distribution, display, possession, circulation, storage and disposal of medical products, including controlled products, semi-controlled products and precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of medical products, in addition to issuing marketing approvals for medical products and licensing their advertisements. Marketing, control and supervision of compliance with the conditions of permits and approvals issued. The Foundation is the body responsible for preparing and supervising the implementation of the national framework for testing medical products at all stages, and accrediting, controlling and supervising medical product testing laboratories.

The Foundation is responsible for approving, registering and setting the pricing system for medical products in the country, establishing and managing a national system to track and monitor medical products from the manufacturer until they reach the consumer, and creating a national database for genomic pharmacology that contributes to the development of more efficient medicines and treatments, and enhances personalized medicine applications in the country. As well as developing the national policy related to determining the levels of strategic stocks of medicines and medical supplies, and following up on its implementation in coordination with the relevant authorities, developing the national pharmacovigilance system and supervising its implementation, in a way that ensures the quality, effectiveness and safety of medical products, in addition to proposing financial and non-financial incentives and benefits, in a way that enhances The attractiveness of investment in the medical industries sector.

As part of the UAE’s efforts to provide the best means of decent living, and to support the government housing system with integrated solutions that are compatible with the needs of citizens and beneficiaries of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the Council adopted a resolution approving the controls and requirements for re-utilizing the value of housing assistance after implementation, which is provided by the program, allowing the acceptance Requests submitted by beneficiaries of housing assistance received to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure regarding transferring a mortgage from one home to another, enabling the beneficiary to re-use the amount of housing assistance and replacing the home with another suitable home, and requests for selling and rebuilding a home or purchasing a new home.

The controls and requirements include that the applicant must have an acceptable justification for requesting the transfer of the mortgage or disposal of the existing home, for the purpose of building or purchasing a new home, and that the home must have been finally received by the beneficiary and the value of the housing assistance has been disbursed to it in full, and the applicant’s approval to Depositing the value of the housing assistance resulting from the disposal of the home into the designated financial account, for the purpose of reusing it in building or purchasing the new home, and ensuring that the beneficiary provides an alternative home that is suitable for the family from a structural and social standpoint.

The Council also adopted a decision approving the flexibility to reduce the value of housing financing (the “flexible loan”), in accordance with the beneficiary’s financial ability without modifying the repayment years specified in the current system, and allowing the beneficiary to re- benefit from the reduced housing financing difference within a period not exceeding four years, and with a maximum value. The housing assistance decision issued to him, in response to the housing needs of citizens.

As part of the state’s efforts to preserve the country’s fish wealth and natural resources, the Council adopted a decision regarding regulating the export of aquatic life, which includes the categories allowed for export, controls on the export of caught aquatic life, and establishments operating in export. The decision aims to achieve the economic benefit of fishermen through the disposal of surplus quantities. And finding suitable sales outlets.

The Council of Ministers also approved a list of violations and penalties for living aquatic resources legislation and reconciliation therein, which included procedures for controlling violations, the duration of the violation, and a list of violations and penalties, in a way that enhances the achievement of the goals of protecting and developing living aquatic resources, fish wealth, and practices followed in the fishing profession.

The Council adopted a policy for the integrated management of recyclable materials in the country, which includes provisions regarding licensing establishments working in the field of integrated management of recyclable materials, collecting, recycling and exporting recyclable materials, in a way that ensures the advancement of this field in the country and the directing of recyclable waste such as tires. Used waste, electronic waste, plastic waste, waste edible oils, used cooking oils, and aluminum slag to recycling factories in the country, by establishing a regulatory framework for the integrated management of recyclable materials and meeting the needs of waste recycling factories and providing recyclable materials, specified within the scope of The decision is by regulating collection, export and import operations without prejudice to environmental requirements and international obligations.

Regarding legislative affairs, the Council adopted a decision approving the amendment to the federal law regarding public health, according to which the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in coordination with health authorities and designated authorities, shall establish the controls and conditions that guarantee access to public health services without discrimination, and regulate the process of advertising and promoting products or services with the intention of marketing them. Or circulate or disseminate it, and introduce the concept of One Health, which is a collaborative, multi-sectoral, and multi-disciplinary approach that works at the local, regional, national and global levels, with the aim of achieving optimal health outcomes.

The Council also adopted a decision approving the amendment to the federal law regarding agricultural quarantine, which regulates agricultural quarantine procedures in the event of any plant pests or diseases that appear during the import, export, or transit of agricultural shipments.

The Council also adopted a decision approving the amendment to the federal law regarding veterinary quarantine, which includes veterinary quarantine procedures in the event of the presence of animal diseases in animal consignments.

The Council adopted a resolution approving the amendment to the Federal Law regarding the regulation and control of international trade in endangered animals and plants, which includes controls on the import and export of specimens and shipments, provisions related to commercial dealings, and the disposition of captive-bred and artificially propagated specimens, and provisions related to specimens in transit, and personal and family collectibles. Provisions related to scientific institutions and research.

The Council of Ministers also adopted a decision approving the amendment of the two lists of precursor chemicals attached to the Federal Law Concerning Medical Products, the Pharmacy Profession, and Pharmaceutical Establishments, by adding four substances to the two lists of precursor chemicals, in accordance with the United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of 1988, and the alerts and warnings received from the Authority. The International Narcotics Control Law aims to protect society from all negative influences that affect public health, as precursor chemicals are considered raw materials that can be used in the manufacture of illicit drugs, and some of these materials fall within the category of dangerous materials, according to United Nations classifications. United.

The Council adopted a decision approving the UAE system for steel bars for concrete reinforcement, which includes the general requirements that all products must meet before being imported, sold, manufactured, or used in the country.

The Council also adopted a decision approving the procedural policy for applying the professional license for school staff at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which aims to establish a framework for implementing the professional licensing system for workers in public education institutions, and defining the foundations of applying the professional license for teachers, leaders and professionals in the supporting jobs targeted in the licensing system. Professionalism in educational institutions affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, providing guidance for designing recruitment, training, and promotion procedures related to the professional license, and organizing procedures for renewing professional licenses.

The Council also adopted new governance models for the management and operation of some government schools, including the Khalifa bin Zayed the First School in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Elite Government School in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of developing high-quality administrative mechanisms and methods, in accordance with the best international educational practices, and experimenting with new curricula that are The focus of education is based on the Emirati identity, and provides the opportunity for students to excel internationally, which will be applied and expanded gradually in government schools.

Annual meetings of the UAE government

The annual meetings of the UAE government will be held in its new session for the year 2023, on the seventh of next November, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the meetings will begin over two days, according to an integrated agenda, in the presence of the rulers and their crown princes, and more than 500 state leaders and officials in the federal and local governments.

The annual meetings are a prominent national event, organized by the UAE government on an annual basis, and bring together all federal and local authorities and executive councils, to discuss development issues related to the federal and local governments, and to review the most important visions of government work in the country, leading up to the UAE Centennial 2071.

