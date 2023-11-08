His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the UAE’s economic principles document aimed at continuing to enhance economic performance and building the best and most active economy in the world by relying on the country’s flexible legislative framework and infrastructure. Advanced logistics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said yesterday: “Today we concluded the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government, during which we decided to focus heavily during the coming period on the economic agenda, with the aim of enhancing the country’s development momentum, enhancing and consolidating it, and bringing it to new levels of development. The UAE government has approved the country’s economic principles for the next 10 years, to be the general framework in which we focus on achieving our economic goals.”

His Highness added: “We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies… with a strong digital infrastructure… secure systems… a flexible legislative framework… and renewed future thinking.” We ask everyone to work with these principles, adhere to what is stated in them, and be guided by them in all new economic policies, legislation and initiatives.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also stressed that the UAE’s economy stands on solid ground and a diverse base that qualifies it to achieve more successes and achievements regionally and globally.

His Highness said: “We have strong and diverse economic sectors… and our ambition for the future is great… and only first place, regionally and globally, can be accepted.”

This came during the annual meetings of the UAE government.

The “Emirates Economic Principles Document” comes to enhance the UAE’s role and its growing position at the regional and global levels, as a high-class economic and commercial destination, and to accelerate the pace of successes and records in terms of economic performance and foreign trade, based on the “50 Principles of the UAE,” which confirmed that it is a destination. One economy, one investment destination, and that the focus during the coming period will be on building the best and most active economy in the world, and that the economic development of the country is the highest national interest.

Based on the 50 principles of the state, comes the “Emirates Economic Principles Document,” which is considered a road map that defines the features and foundations of the next phase of the state’s economy.

The first principle: an economy open to the world without restrictions

The UAE is a free economic model, open to the entire world, welcomes international and regional economic and trade exchange without restrictions, builds economic bridges with everyone, provides a global economic environment, enjoys attractive advantages, offers competitive incentives, ensures the flow of diverse investments to and from the country, and works to explore destinations. A new economic plan to increase the country’s exports, diversify import destinations, and build broad trade and economic partnerships, to consolidate the UAE’s position at the heart of the free world economy.

The second principle: attracting the best economic talent

The UAE is an economic environment in which local and international minds and creativity converge. It has attractive factors for those with skills, innovations, and creative minds in important economic and vital fields. It creates the appropriate climate for transforming creative ideas into innovative applications and solutions, and maintains the best international talents, through various incentive programs that facilitate the transition. Living and working in the Emirates, where the quality of life and services are the best in the world for qualified people and their families.

The third principle: Investing in the digital economy

The UAE is a center for the global digital economy, a global platform for digital transactions, and an attractive investment environment for technology companies, big data institutions, and future technologies. This is achieved through the continuous development and modernization of the country’s digital infrastructure and related legislation.

Fourth principle: Providing diverse opportunities for young people

Placing young national cadres at the heart of the UAE economic model, to contribute effectively to the various economic sectors, by developing programs that provide them with the most important skills and knowledge that meet the needs of the labor market, and enhance their ability to compete in an economic environment open to the world.

The fifth principle: Building a sustainable and balanced economy and preserving resources for future generations

Focusing on ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s economy through advanced legislation, policies that ensure the sustainability of resources, energy sources that preserve the environment, and government plans and strategies that work to preserve our natural resources for future generations.

Principle Six: Protecting the stability of the state’s financial systems

Protecting the stability of the country’s financial systems, ensuring the sustainability of their development and strength, and their enjoyment of high international standards of efficiency and security, enhances the confidence of investors locally, regionally and globally, through continuous development and modernization of them, and in cooperation with global financial institutions, to ensure that current and future risks are managed efficiently.

Seventh Principle: Continuous development of economic legislation

Continuous development of economic legislation to ensure a strong investment environment, supported by flexible laws and policies, that always make it a safe and attractive destination for establishing, developing and stabilizing businesses in the region and the world. Its laws represent legislative frameworks that can be updated and developed to keep pace with current and future global changes, and in a way that enhances the business climate and the attractiveness of different markets and sectors. In the state for investments.

Eighth Principle: Transparency, credibility, and the rule of law

Commitment to credibility and the principle of the rule of law, and to high standards of economic transparency, and working to make information available from reliable sources, and providing accurate data related to the performance of various sectors in the country, in a way that enhances the confidence of investors and business owners, as well as global economic and financial bodies, and increases the opportunities for investments to flow into the country. .

The ninth principle: The best banking system to enhance the momentum of economic growth

A banking system that enjoys strength and development, in accordance with the best international standards, and is keen to protect the personal savings and financial transactions of customers, whether individuals or institutions, and to cooperate with international specialized organizations to implement the best practices in the field of banking data protection, which contributes to attracting capital and supporting global confidence in Emirati economy.

Principle 10: The best logistical infrastructure in the world

Continuing to develop the best logistical infrastructure in the world, including ports, airports, airlines, and shipping routes, so as to consolidate the UAE’s position as a major hub for the movement of goods and people worldwide, connecting with the most prominent global destinations, and providing high-level services in the sectors of transportation, travel, and logistical services, including It enhances the global trade movement and establishes the UAE as the most important link between the East and West, North and South of the world.

The remarkable economic performance of the components of the economic system in the country contributed to the rise in preliminary estimates of the UAE’s gross domestic product in 2022 at constant prices to reach 1.62 trillion dirhams, achieving a positive growth of 7.9%, while it reached 1.86 trillion dirhams at current prices, an increase of more than 337 billion dirhams over the year 2021. Achieving a growth of 22.1%, which reflects the wisdom of the economic policies pursued by the UAE government, and confirms the strength and stability of the UAE economy in light of the economic conditions and geopolitical repercussions the world is going through.

On the investment level, foreign direct investment flows reflect the UAE’s distinguished position as one of the most important economic, financial and investment destinations in the region and the world, as flows in 2022 reached unprecedented record numbers in the country’s history, with a value of $23 billion, an increase of 10%. Compared to 2021, this is the highest number ever recorded by the country in a single year.

This record places the UAE in 16th place in the global rankings for attracting foreign direct investment, after rising six places compared to 2021, and with regard to foreign investment in new projects, the UAE ranked fourth in the world.

The UAE’s strategy to support the national economy relies on a set of constants that form the solid foundation of work mechanisms, the forefront of which is the continuous development of infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports, and the communications network, in addition to improving the efficiency of transportation and various logistical operations.

The UAE also has an advanced legislative structure, which is constantly updated. Indeed, the country has succeeded in making radical changes in the legislative framework, resulting in greater economic attractiveness at a time when most countries have suffered from conditions and developments that have harmed the global economy.

On the other hand, the continuous development of the legislative environment has contributed to improving the business environment, through the adoption of policies and reforms at the legislative and procedural levels, which has contributed to a noticeable increase in foreign direct investment flows and the number of international companies that have chosen the UAE as their headquarters.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• The UAE government has approved the country’s economic principles for the next 10 years to be the general framework in which we focus on achieving our economic goals.

• We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies with a strong digital infrastructure, secure systems, a flexible legislative framework, and renewed future thinking.

• We ask everyone to work with the state’s economic principles, adhere to what is stated therein, and be guided by them in new economic policies, legislation, and initiatives.

• We have strong and diverse economic sectors, and our ambition for the future is great… and only first place in the world can be accepted.