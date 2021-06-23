His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced yesterday the start of the countdown to the last 100 days before the launch of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the first international exhibition organized in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, hosted by a country The United Arab Emirates in Dubai, and the first and largest global event of its kind to be held in attendance, after the UAE took the lead in global efforts to contain the repercussions of the “Covid-9” pandemic, as the exhibition, which provides an unprecedented experience in human interaction and civilized communication, will open its doors to receive millions of people from all over the world. around the world, on October 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, on his Twitter account, yesterday: “100 days since the launch of the largest international cultural gathering… 100 days since the meeting of 192 countries in Dubai… 100 days since the launch of the largest international event.” After the pandemic, let the world begin a new phase of its recovery. 50,000 employees have completed 192 booths, and 30,000 volunteers are waiting to fly to the event. Welcome to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness said: “(Expo Dubai) will be a space for the largest human gathering of experiences, ideas, cultures and achievements in the world,” stressing that “(Expo Dubai) will draw a road map for the most important economic, developmental and cultural trends for the post-Covid-19 era.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: “Our success in hosting the largest global civilized cultural event, confirms that humanity, with its solidarity, has triumphed over the pandemic of the emerging Corona virus,” explaining that: “By harnessing science and knowledge to address the (Covid-19) pandemic, the international system is established for a stage New future cooperation. And (Expo Dubai) will be a platform to explore the prospects of this cooperation.”

His Highness also affirmed that, “through the Dubai Expo, the UAE provides a bridge for all peoples of the world to unify efforts and aspirations, and work to create a better future for humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded, saying, “Everyone is invited from all over the world, to be part of living an unprecedented experience in the history of human creativity… Our date (Expo Dubai)”.

The launch of Expo 2020 Dubai next October sets more than a historical precedent, as it is the first international expo to be organized in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region in the UAE. It is the first huge global event, to be held during the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), in a healthy and safe environment, during which the UAE succeeded in providing anti-virus vaccines to about 90% of its population, which makes it ranked among the first five countries in the world in terms of distributing the vaccine to population. It is also the first in the Arab world, and among the developed countries in the world, in flexible and effective dealing with the “pandemic-19” and its health, societal and economic repercussions.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest in the history of international exhibitions in 170 years, with the launch of the first World Expo hosted by the British capital, London, in 1851; This is through the participation of 192 countries, along with dozens of companies, multinational institutions, academic institutions, international bodies, UN organizations and global initiatives, within a global cultural, economic and humanitarian movement, which is the largest, most comprehensive and most diverse.

Also for the first time in the history of World Expos, each country will have its own pavilion, and the countries will not be distributed based on their geographical location, but rather according to their focus on any of the three sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, which are opportunities, mobility and sustainability, which form the main pillars to shape the future of the world.

This distribution would allow each country to present its innovations, achievements, ideas, and ingredients made by its unique and distinct culture in a creative and innovative manner.

Expo 2020 Dubai will start on the first of next October, and will continue until March 31, 2022, under the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, at a time when the slogan acquires exceptional value, forming an actual translation of the importance of human and knowledge communication in this particular period, and in light of the challenges Health, economic, social and humanitarian, which has not been entrusted to humanity for more than 100 years, which calls for unprecedented human momentum, building a collective cognitive thought, mobilizing every creative effort to find realistic and practical solutions to address these challenges, and working according to a consistent global vision that believes in the importance of international cooperation in Achieving the common goals of countries and peoples, to ensure the promotion of peace, stability and global prosperity.

The launch of Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its golden jubilee, which is an opportunity to showcase the amazing Emirati experience by all standards, and share its inspiring story with the world, so that the international exhibition will be an opportunity to build new partnerships with various institutions and companies in the UAE, locally and regionally. Internationally, it is one of the levers of the UAE’s development process for the next 50 years.

It is expected that Expo 2020 Dubai will receive, over the six months of its convening, more than 25 million visitors from inside and outside the UAE, who will be able to learn about the latest global innovations in various fields that serve humanity, and live an exceptional experience of cultural and human interaction. , within a very diverse human and creative mosaic.

Fast and secure Wi-Fi for Dubai Expo visitors

Cisco, which is cooperating with Expo 2020 Dubai, is preparing to welcome visitors and welcome them with the latest digital solutions, as the countdown to the launch of the awaited event begins.

Cisco’s digital network architecture and security management solutions, deployed at the exhibition site, represent the company’s largest project in the region.

The Cisco Wireless Network (Wi-Fi) also provides a secure and high-speed wireless connection on site, with high upload and download speeds, that enables visitors to connect and share their experiences with others, in addition to supporting seamless integration and enhancing virtual reality.

Mohammed Al Hashemi, Chief Technology Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “When choosing our digital network business partner, we took into account that we need a technology leader, who not only has a proven track record, but also understands well our ambitions and shares our enthusiasm. Cisco is a true strong extension of our team, and thanks to it and our other technology partners, we are proud to say with confidence today, that (Expo 2020 Dubai) is ready to receive visitors, and to present the largest distinguished exhibition in the world.”

Shukri Eid, managing director of the Gulf region at Cisco, confirmed the work to exceed expectations and provide exceptional digital experiences to millions of visitors, during the six-month event.

He added, “We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our high technologies, and to see how they can be utilized and utilized by organizers, exhibition pavilions and visitors alike.”

In order to provide a distinctive experience for visitors, Expo 2020 Dubai, country pavilions and sponsors benefit from Cisco’s vision of providing high-resolution, comprehensive, dynamic digital solutions.

Cisco has worked to enhance the power of Expo 2020 Dubai by simplifying its network management processes through an integrated network operation center, which is essential for network monitoring and event management of this magnitude.

Cisco’s IT infrastructure also provides network services at the Dubai Exhibition Center, which is located at the Expo site, in addition to digitally connecting 30 pavilions on the ground, ensuring operational readiness.

Lighting of Al Wasl Dome and Burj Khalifa to celebrate 100 days

With 100 days remaining until the world meets in the largest cultural gathering and global event, Expo 2020 lit up Al Wasl Dome, using state-of-the-art display technology.

To celebrate the imminent opening of the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, more than 250 laser projectors illuminated the Al Wasl Dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, to present a dazzling display.

Expo 2020 will be held between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, to open its doors to welcome visitors from all over the world, to participate in creating a new world over a period of six months of celebrating human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.



