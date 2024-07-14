The owner announced Highness Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the Unseen, Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai, Shepherd God, today, Sunday, the new formation of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: Brothers and sisters… after consulting with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, and after his blessing and approval… and in continuation of the ongoing development in the structure of the UAE government… we announce today the formation of a new ministerial council in the country.

His Highness announced the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the restructuring of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and the Vice-Chairman of the Council, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the inclusion of the Ministry of Community Development under the umbrella of the Council, in addition to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the appointment of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the National Centre for Quality Education.

His Highness stressed: The Education Council, headed by Sheikh Abdullah, with Sheikha Maryam as Vice President, represents a guarantee for the stability and continuity of education plans and strategies. The Council will supervise our national human capital under the guidance and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, from early childhood, through general education and higher education, all the way to employment and Emiratisation, and finally to a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity, preserve the values ​​of their society, and keep pace with all future scientific and technical changes.

His Highness also announced the merger of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Early Childhood Education Agency with the Ministry of Education and the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education in the UAE.

His Highness announced the appointment of Abdul Rahman Al Awar as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in addition to his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the Federal Government.

His Highness announced the appointment of Ahmed Belhoul as Minister of Sports and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology in the country, in addition to his duties as President of the UAE Space Agency, and the appointment of Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, adding: Alia has distinguished experience in the private and government sectors in the country, and her role is to create greater economic opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation to benefit from the great growth witnessed by our national economy.

His Highness thanked Sarah Al-Muslim for her efforts during the past period, wishing her continued success in serving her country.

His Highness said: May God grant everyone success in serving the country and its people. We affirm that change is part of the development journey. Development is part of an ambition that knows no bounds. Our future is better as long as we move forward. Our future is bright as long as we dream of the best for our country.