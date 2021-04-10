His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the names of the two new Emirati astronauts in the Emirates Astronauts Program in its second session, and among them is the first Arab astronaut, in a step that translates the UAE’s continuous pursuit towards global leadership in The field of space exploration, to continue the scientific achievement of the UAE in the Arab and international space sector, within a national team of qualified astronauts who are able to fulfill the country’s aspirations in scientific explorations and participate in manned space exploration trips.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We announce, with the grace of God, two new Emirati astronauts … between them are the first Arab astronaut … Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla … they were chosen from among more than 4000 applicants, and their training will start soon for flights. International Space .. We congratulate the country on them and count on them to raise the name of the Emirates in the sky.

From his side, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through a tweet on «Twitter»: “With the support of our wise leadership in the UAE, Emirati youth continue to achieve achievements and raise the level of ambitions .. Two new Emirati astronauts are joining Today, the Emirates Astronauts Program … the determination and willpower of our youth is an example to be emulated on the world level.

His Highness added: “Noura Al-Matroushi, the first Arab astronaut and astronaut Muhammad Al-Mulla, will represent our country and our youth in the NASA Astronaut Program … all thanks to the Emirates Astronaut Program team for their hard work and determination to overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities, and all the best to Muhammad and Noura on their bus journey. ».

The two new pioneers will join the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, to form a quadruple team under the umbrella of the Emirates Astronaut Program, in a way that supports the UAE’s ambition in the field of space exploration, and in a way that serves the strategy of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center based on achieving the leadership’s vision for the space field and reaching the country The UAE has taken advanced positions in this sector and the sustainability of its national program.

The future missions of Emirati astronauts and astronauts enrich the global scientific community with new scientific knowledge and discoveries, as well as support the Arab scientific contribution to the march of civilization and human knowledge and creating a better future for mankind.

The preparation of the UAE for astronauts embodies the vision of the state’s leadership by empowering young people to design the next 50 years up to the UAE Centennial 2071 and build a knowledge economy in a smart future society based on innovation, technology and scientific research.

The qualification of astronauts enables the leading national cadres of the national space sector, which over the past few years has recorded investments of more than 22 billion dirhams.

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Youssef Al-Shaibani, said: “Today we continue the journey that we started in writing a new scientific history for the entire Arab region in the field of space exploration, a journey that was launched thanks to the vision of our leadership and its directives towards achieving our dream of being at the forefront of countries in the space sector. The Emirates Astronaut Program is a fundamental pivot in achieving this ambitious vision, as this qualitative program aims to build a national knowledge base of young men and women in the Emirates on which the state depends to lead its advanced future projects in order to achieve the vision of leadership that taught us that there is no impossible in front of the will, and that the ambition of the youth Emirati must cross the boundaries of the sky ».

He added: “During the first batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program, we were able to achieve an achievement that caught the world’s attention, and we were able to raise the UAE flag at the International Space Station, and we still remember the moment of the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station amid feelings of pride that swept the country. Today, we are moving towards achieving another pride by choosing the second batch of the program, and we will continue what we have started with plans to enhance the capabilities of UAE youth in the field of space exploration. ”

Assistant Director-General for Scientific and Technical Affairs at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Emirates Astronaut Program, Salem Al-Marri, said: “We are pleased that the two new astronauts, Noura Al-Matroushi and Muhammad Al-Mulla, joined the program. After receiving the applications, we evaluated them according to specific criteria and metrics. There were successive stages of evaluation in order to ensure the selection of the best candidates, until we reached the moment of announcing the two new pioneers.

He added: “During our work on selecting the second batch, we felt a mixture of pride and pride in the Emirati youth, after we noticed the extent of their interest and enthusiasm to be part of a national program that aims to represent the UAE in one of the most important technological and scientific fields that will shape the future features of the whole world. Today, we see our Emirati team grow with the addition of two new astronauts who will continue to write history with us. ”

He continued: “The second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program is distinguished by the presence of the first Emirati Arab astronaut. The UAE, which has always been the first, is proving once again that it is the pioneer with its young men and women together. The great confidence that Emirati women enjoy in terms of their abilities and limitless potential, as The percentage of female applicants for the program reached 33%, while the majority of applicants ranged between 24 and 36 years old, which reflects the ambition of the UAE people and their love of making the impossible.

The two astronauts from the second batch are scheduled to join the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, to be trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the United States.

The two new astronauts will be trained in human spaceflight, spaceflight research and control, and crews will be trained to undertake missions in low orbit, using the Analogue Simulation for Human Exploration Research project, a project that also examines how missions deal with periods of extreme isolation.

The training program includes qualifying the Emirati pioneers to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, training for space walks outside the station, and staying for long periods in the International Station, in addition to training in several aspects in the scope of the operations carried out on board the International Space Station and the routine missions that he performs. Pioneers on board the station, which qualifies them to become station operators, including handling station systems, controlling robots, handling computer systems, storing and locating equipment, communicating with ground stations, T-38 courses, Russian language skills, and other skills courses. Leadership on the International Space Station, through to land and water survival exercises, and various physical exercises.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the second batch of the “Emirates Astronaut Program” in December 2019, opening the door for electronic registration for everyone who finds himself competent and worthy to be an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for those over the age of 18 years. They are fluent in Arabic and English and hold university degrees. The program is designed to prepare and train Emirati youth to travel to the International Space Station for scientific missions. Astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi were selected as part of the first batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program. Al-Mansouri’s eight-day mission to the International Space Station, which took place from September 25 to October 3, 2020, witnessed 30 scientific experiments.

Vice President of the State:

• “We congratulate the homeland with them … and count on them to raise the name of the Emirates in the sky.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• “The determination of our youth is an example to be emulated in the world … and all the best for Muhammad and Noura.”

Nora Al Matroushi

The second cohort of the Emirates Space Exploration Program includes the first Arab astronaut, Noura Al Matroushi, who obtained a BA in mechanical engineering from the UAE University in 2015 and has years of experience in the field of engineering.

Al-Matroushi excelled in the fields of engineering and mathematics during her academic career, and achieved first place in the UAE in the International Mathematics Olympiad in 2011, and represented the UAE youth in the Youth Conference at the United Nations in the summer of 2018 and winter of 2019.

Muhammad Al-Mulla

Astronaut Muhammad Al-Mulla obtained a commercial pilot license from the Australian General Civil Aviation Authority, when he was 19 years old to become the youngest pilot in the Dubai Police, and then obtained a pilot trainer license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority to set a new record and become the youngest trainer In Dubai Police, 28 years old. During his work, Al-Mulla continued his academic career, obtaining in 2015 a BA in Law and Economics, and then an Executive Master of Public Administration from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in 2021.

Al-Mulla is currently working as a pilot at the Air Wing Center of Dubai Police, with a vast experience spanning 15 years, and he holds the position of Head of the Training Department of the Air Wing Center of Dubai Police. During his career, Al-Mulla achieved many successes, as he received the Medal of Courage and Courage from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Commander-in-Chief Award for the Best Officer in the Specialized Field, in addition to the Career Excellence Award, and the Excellence Shield for the year 2019 as the best officer in the specialized field at the level of Dubai Police Headquarters.

Accurate evaluation stages

The number of applicants for the second batch of the program reached 4305, and applicants underwent several evaluation and qualification stages in accordance with internationally applicable protocols. The first stage of selecting qualified candidates depended on the age of the applicants, the quality of their academic specialties and their practical experience. The number of qualified candidates after this stage reached 2099. Then the finalists underwent the second stage of the qualifiers, which included global intelligence tests, personal skills, and specialized evaluations, and based on the results, the best 1000 applicants were selected, they took more tests in the third stage, and the best 122 applicants were selected.

As for the fourth stage of the evaluations, it included remote personal interviews, after which 61 candidates were selected to qualify for the next stage, which included initial medical examinations and advanced examinations. 30 candidates were then selected, who then moved to the last stage.

Then the center subjected the 30 applicants to initial and final interviews remotely, where 14 candidates were chosen, nine males and five females, with a variety of scientific and academic backgrounds, including four working in the aviation sector, nine engineers, and one candidate specializing in metrology.

The final evaluation phase of the 14 candidates was carried out by a committee consisting of an elite group of specialists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, including astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, leading to the selection of four candidates who underwent rigorous tests related to physical fitness, communication skills, and teamwork. Selection of the two new astronauts.

A pioneering Arab model

The qualification of the UAE for astronauts is a catalyst for young people in the country and the Arab world to expand their horizons of ambition and challenge the impossible, as well as enhance the leadership of the UAE space sector in the Arab world and its global position, especially after the arrival of the Hope Probe, the first Arab space mission between the planets, successfully to Mars.

The Emirati astronauts represent an inspiring model for the younger generations in the country and the Arab world to pursue their educational attainment in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

• Al-Matroushi and Al-Mulla join the astronauts Al-Mansouri and Al-Niyadi, to form a four-way team.



• The two astronauts will join the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement.



• “The Emirates Astronauts” embodies the vision of the country’s leadership by empowering young people to design for the next 50 years.

• 22 billion dirhams, the record of the investments of the national space sector during a few years.





