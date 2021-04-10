His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, announced the names of the two new Emirati astronauts within the Emirates Astronaut Program in its second session, and among them is the first Arab astronaut, in a step that translates the efforts of the UAE Continuing towards global leadership in the field of space exploration, in order to continue the scientific achievement of the UAE in the Arab and international space sector within a national team of qualified astronauts who are able to fulfill the country’s aspirations in scientific exploration and participate in manned space exploration trips.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We announce, with the grace of God, two new Emirati astronauts … between them are the first Arab astronaut … Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla … they were chosen from among more than 4000 applicants … and their training will begin.” Soon within the NASA astronaut program … we congratulate the country on them … and count on them to raise the name of the UAE in the sky. It supports the UAE’s ambition in the field of space exploration, and in a way that serves the strategy of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center” based on achieving the vision of the wise leadership in the space field, reaching the UAE to advanced centers in this sector and the sustainability of its national program. – The first Arab astronaut, Nora Al Matroushi .. The second batch of the Emirates Space Exploration Program includes the first Arab astronaut, Noura Al Matroushi, who obtained a BA in mechanical engineering from the United Arab Emirates University in 2015, and she has experience in the field of engineering .. Matroushi was distinguished in the fields of Engineering and mathematics during her academic career, and achieved first place in the UAE in the International Mathematics Olympiad in 2011, and she represented the UAE youth at the United Nations Youth Conference in the summer of 2018 and winter 2019 astronaut Muhammad Al-Mulla As for the astronaut Muhammad Al-Mulla, he obtained a commercial pilot license from the Public Authority Australian Civil Aviation when he was nineteen years old to become the youngest pilot in the Dubai Police, and then obtained a pilot trainer license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority to set a new record and become the youngest trainer in Dubai Police at the age of 28. During his work, Al-Mulla continued his academic career, obtaining in 2015 a BA in Law and Economics, and then an Executive Master of Public Administration from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in 2021.

Al Mulla is currently working as a pilot in the Air Wing Center of the Dubai Police, with a vast experience spanning 15 years, and he holds the position of Head of the Training Department of the Air Wing Center of Dubai Police. During his career, Al-Mulla achieved many successes, as he received the Medal of Courage and Courage from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God preserve him, and the Commander-in-Chief Award for the best officer in the specialized field, in addition to the Career Excellence Award, and the Shield of Excellence for 2019 as the best officer in the specialized field. At the level of Dubai Police Command. The future missions of Emirati astronauts and astronauts enrich the global scientific community with new scientific knowledge and discoveries, as well as support the Arab scientific contribution to the march of civilization and human knowledge and creating a better future for mankind. – A pioneering Arab model … and the UAE’s qualification for astronauts is a catalyst for the youth in the country and the Arab world to expand their horizons of ambition and challenge the impossible, as it strengthens the leadership of the UAE space sector in the Arab world and its global position, especially after the arrival of the Hope Probe, the first Arab interplanetary space mission, to Mars. The Emirati astronauts represent an inspiring model for the younger generations in the country and the Arab world to pursue their educational attainment in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. – For the next 50 years … and the preparation of the UAE for astronauts embodies the vision of the state’s leadership to enable young people to design the next 50 years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, and to build a knowledge economy in the existing smart future society of innovation, technology and scientific research. The qualification of astronauts enables the leading national cadres of the national space sector, which over the past few years has recorded investments of more than 22 billion dirhams. Building Emirati cadres.

Yousef Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Today we continue the journey that we started in writing a new scientific history for the entire Arab region in the field of space exploration, a journey that was launched thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and its directives towards achieving our dream of being at the forefront of countries in the space sector. .

The Emirates Astronaut Program is a fundamental axis in achieving this ambitious vision, as this qualitative program aims to build a national knowledge base of young men and women in the Emirates on which the state depends to lead its advanced future projects in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership that taught us that there is no impossible in front of the will, and that ambition Emirati youth must transcend the sky. “

He added: “During the first batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program, we were able to achieve an achievement that caught the attention of the world, and we were able to raise the UAE flag at the International Space Station, and we still remember the moment of the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station amid feelings of pride that swept the country. Towards achieving another pride by choosing the second batch of the program, and we will continue the plans we have started to enhance the capabilities of UAE youth in the field of space exploration. ” – The first Arab astronaut … Salem Al Marri, Assistant Director General for Scientific and Technical Affairs at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Emirates Astronaut Program, said: “We are pleased that the two new astronauts, Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla, joined the program. After receiving the applications, we evaluated them. According to specific criteria and standards, after which successive evaluation stages took place in order to ensure that the best candidates were selected, until we reached the moment of announcing the two new pioneers. He added, “During our work on selecting the second batch, we felt a mixture of pride and pride in the Emirati youth, after we noticed the extent of their interest and enthusiasm to be part of a national program that aims to represent the UAE in one of the most important technological and scientific fields that will draw future features for the whole world. Today we see our Emirati team. It grows with the arrival of two new astronauts who will continue to write history with us. ” He continued: “The second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program is distinguished by the presence of the first Emirati Arab astronaut. The UAE, which has always been the first, is proving once again that it is the pioneer with both its young men and women. The great confidence that Emirati women enjoy in terms of their abilities and capabilities has no limits. The percentage of females applying for the program is 33%, while the majority of applicants are between 24-36 years old, which reflects the ambition of the UAE people and their love of making the impossible. – An advanced training plan .. It is decided that the astronauts from the second batch will join the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, to be trained at the Johnson Space Center of the American “NASA” agency in United State.

The two new astronauts will be trained in human spaceflight, spaceflight research and control, and crews will be trained to undertake missions in low orbit, using the Analogue Simulation for Human Exploration Research project, a project that also examines how missions deal with periods of extreme isolation. The training program includes qualifying the Emirati pioneers to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, training for spacewalk missions outside the station, and staying for long periods in the International Station. In addition to training in several aspects in the scope of operations carried out on board the International Space Station and the routine missions carried out by astronauts on board the station that qualify them to become station operators, including dealing with station systems, controlling robots, how to deal with computer systems, storing equipment and identifying Its locations, contact with earth stations, T-38 courses, Russian language skills, and other courses on leadership skills on the International Space Station, all the way to land and water survival exercises, and various physical exercises. – Accurate evaluation stages that follow international standards .. The number of applicants for the second batch of the program reached 4305, and the applicants underwent several evaluation and qualification stages in accordance with internationally applicable protocols. The first stage of selecting qualified candidates depended on the age of the applicants, the quality of their academic specialties and their practical experience. The number of qualified candidates after this stage reached 2099. Then the finalists underwent the second stage of the qualifiers, which included global intelligence tests, personal skills, and specialized evaluations, and based on the results, the best 1000 applicants were selected, they took more tests in the third stage, and the best 122 applicants were selected. As for the fourth stage of the evaluations, it included remote personal interviews, after which 61 candidates were selected to qualify for the next stage, which included initial medical examinations and advanced examinations, in order to select 30 candidates who then moved to the final stage. Then, the center subjected the 30 applicants to initial and final remote interviews, where 14 candidates were selected, 9 males and 5 females, with a variety of scientific and academic backgrounds, including 4 working in the aviation sector, 9 engineers, and a candidate specializing in metrology. The final evaluation phase of the 14 candidates was carried out by a committee consisting of an elite group of specialists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, including astronauts Hazza Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Niyadi, leading to the selection of 4 candidates who underwent rigorous tests related to physical fitness, communication skills and teamwork, according to the results. The two new astronauts have been chosen. – The Emirates Astronaut Program .. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the second batch of the “Emirates Astronaut Program” in December 2019, whereby electronic registration was opened for everyone who finds himself competent and worthy to be an astronaut from among the citizens of the United Arab Emirates. United for those over the age of eighteen years who are fluent in Arabic and English and hold university degrees.

The program is designed to prepare and train Emirati youth to travel to the International Space Station for scientific missions. Astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi were selected as part of the first batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program. Al-Mansouri’s eight-day mission to the International Space Station, which took place from September 25 to October 3, 2020, witnessed 30 scientific experiments. It is worth noting that the Emirates Astronaut Program is one of the projects managed by the Emirates National Space Program and financed by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector in the United Arab Emirates and to enhance the country’s integration. Global level.