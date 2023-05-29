His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE project to explore the asteroid belt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “Thank God, we launched in Qasr Al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space, “The Emirates Project to Explore the Asteroid Belt.” The project will last 13 years.. 6 years for development and 7 years for an exploration journey.. during which the UAE spacecraft MBR Explorer will travel 5 billion kilometers bypassing Mars to explore 7 asteroids and land on the last asteroid in 2034..

His Highness added, “The UAE project to explore the asteroid belt is a huge national scientific project… and a unique global research and knowledge project… which will include the establishment of private Emirati companies in space technology, the establishment of a ground control center for deep space missions, and the training of new Emirati cadres in this sector.”

And His Highness continued, saying, “The vehicle will travel 10 times as much as the Hope Probe did … and the slogan of the UAE youth in charge of the mission is “Nothing is impossible.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “The Emirates can fly far in space for five billion kilometers for one reason: it is its belief in its youth and its empowerment of its children.. Whoever does not believe in the capabilities of our ambitious Emirati youth in all sectors needs to review himself and review his love and loyalty to his country.”