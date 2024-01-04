His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced today, Thursday, the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Brothers and sisters… in keeping with our annual habit of launching promising national projects and programs on the fourth of January of each year… today we announce the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33… which is our plan for a society… Dubai for the next ten years… its slogan is “The family is the foundation of the nation”… and its budget is 208 billion dirhams over the next ten years… and its goal is our citizen families in Dubai… housing… standard of living… identity and values… social cohesion… health care… and development. For future skills in our coming generations.”

His Highness added: “Our goal is to double the number of citizen families within a decade… and provide residential neighborhoods with the best living conditions for them in the world… and provide community protection for our generations from abnormal ideas and practices that could threaten family stability and cohesion… The social agenda has clear goals.” .. and approved programmes.. and allocated budgets.. and my sons Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed and their brothers will follow them.. They are the people who care most about the large Dubai family in which they grew up and loved.. and to which they are bound by bonds of love, affection, and blood.”

His Highness concluded: “The nation is not numbers and a structure. The nation is a family and a human being. My message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family, protection, empowerment, development and cohesion. We ask God to grant us success in serving the country and the people.”